NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.29

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

NEXT Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.746 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.