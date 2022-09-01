NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of NFI opened at C$13.20 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$983.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.34.

About NFI Group

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$507.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Stories

