Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.0743 on Top Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $1,967.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

