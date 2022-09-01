Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$44.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Insider Activity

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 126,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$53,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,933,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,692,129.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $175,650.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

