NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $72,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 174,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

