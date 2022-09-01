Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.10. Approximately 121,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 327,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Separately, CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.35.

The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94.

Nintendo shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

