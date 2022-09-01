Nixon Capital LLC Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for 3.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Garmin by 12.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.