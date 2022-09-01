Nixon Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for about 3.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

