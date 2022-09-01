Nixon Capital LLC Has $10.51 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nixon Capital LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,182 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 33,976 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 6.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 31.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after acquiring an additional 120,895 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $632,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 184,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.47. 63,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,457. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.02. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

