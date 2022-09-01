Nixon Capital LLC Has $10.51 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nixon Capital LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,182 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 33,976 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 6.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.47. 63,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

