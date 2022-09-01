Nixon Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,790,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.16. 238,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,585,719. The company has a market capitalization of $244.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

