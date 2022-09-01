Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 10.7%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 133,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 50,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 28.00 and a quick ratio of 27.72. The company has a market cap of C$44.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

