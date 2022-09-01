Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $554.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.36 and its 200 day moving average is $497.47. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

