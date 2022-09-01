Norinchukin Bank The Buys 922 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $188.75 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

