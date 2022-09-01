Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Twitter by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 47,467 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Argus lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -193.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

