Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Moody’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $284.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

