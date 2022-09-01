Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

