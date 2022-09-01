Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AON were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,471,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,424,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $279.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

