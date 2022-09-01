Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $286.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

