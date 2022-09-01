Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,330 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after buying an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.24 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

