Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,392 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

