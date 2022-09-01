Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 3,113 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Match Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Insider Activity

Match Group Price Performance

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

