Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 3,397 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $339.19 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

