Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires Shares of 2,603 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

