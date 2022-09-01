Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $309,000 Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LGND opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

