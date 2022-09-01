Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $252,000 in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.06. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $239,091.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 445,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,698,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $239,091.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,852 shares of company stock worth $12,238,456 in the last ninety days. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

