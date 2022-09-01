Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,562,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 183,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 532,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.