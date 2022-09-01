Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 92 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $161.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

