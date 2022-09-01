Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $477.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.96.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.