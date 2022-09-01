Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.34

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and traded as low as $27.75. Northway Financial shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1,525 shares trading hands.
Northway Financial Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northway Financial (NWYF)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.