Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE NUS opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,018 shares of company stock worth $4,852,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

