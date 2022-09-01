Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,432. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

