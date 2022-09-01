Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Nutanix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nutanix Trading Up 29.1 %

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.34. 829,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,364. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 76.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.