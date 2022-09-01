Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 28,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
