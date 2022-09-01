Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 28,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLS. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,511,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

