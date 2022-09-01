NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

NVIDIA stock traded down $17.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,550,156. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $333.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

