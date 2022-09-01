NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $180.00. The stock traded as low as $138.60 and last traded at $139.53, with a volume of 685340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.94.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.09.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.