ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.
ObsEva Stock Performance
Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva
About ObsEva
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
