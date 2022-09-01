ODUWA Price Reaches $0.38 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,061.68 or 0.99982425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00062240 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024379 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

