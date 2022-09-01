Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.33% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded down $30.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.91. 859,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.03. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Okta by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.