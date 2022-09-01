Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00. Okta traded as low as $63.27 and last traded at $64.76, with a volume of 398964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Okta Trading Down 29.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.