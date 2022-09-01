Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00. Okta traded as low as $63.27 and last traded at $64.76, with a volume of 398964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

