Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.25)-$(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $463-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.33 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Okta Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.19.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 35.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

