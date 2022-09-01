Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,256,250 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $13.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Olaplex Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. Analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Olaplex by 17.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 550.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 696,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

