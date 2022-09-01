Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $55.31

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.31, but opened at $52.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 29,421 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.
The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
