Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 2.78 ($0.03), with a volume of 901,412 shares trading hands.

Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 1,356.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.86.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Health and Nutrition, and Global Health and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.