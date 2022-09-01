Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of OMCL opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $102.16 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

