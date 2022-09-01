Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Cut by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 477,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,541,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $66.04. 11,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,096. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

