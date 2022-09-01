Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $164.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Further Reading

