Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

