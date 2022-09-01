Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 211,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.79. 268,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,832. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

