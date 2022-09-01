Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Trading Down 7.7%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 590,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,606,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Orbital Energy Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orbital Energy Group
Orbital Energy Group Company Profile
Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.
Recommended Stories
