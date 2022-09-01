Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Trading Down 7.7%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 590,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,606,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 803,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orbital Energy Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 612,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 547,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

